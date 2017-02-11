What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye.

Eddie Hearn perfectly sums up David Haye's preparations to face Tony Bellew

Football News
24/7

David Haye seems to be loving life in Miami at the moment.

The former world heavyweight champion faces Tony Bellew on March 4 but, instead of staying in England to train, he jetted out to the US to relax in the sun.

Pictures have surfaced on social media of Haye shooting some hoops and drinking cocktails on the £27 million superyacht 'Skyfall', where he has also been sparring with his trainer.

His decision to prepare in Miami has drawn criticism from boxing fans and the media alike, with many suggesting Haye is overconfident.

Bellew will undoubtedly be thinking the same, too, with the WBC cruiserweight champion recently mocking Haye for the pictures of him on a yacht.

He told the Daily Star: "I'm in great shape and am ready to go. At the moment, I am 225 pounds and my preparation is fantastic.

"While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see."

Bellew's preparations have been far less glamorous than Haye's, with the 34-year-old currently in a Sheffield hotel ahead of the bout at the O2 Arena.

Much like he does with most boxing fights, promoter Eddie Hearn has now given his take and he's pretty much summed up how everyone is feeling about Haye travelling to Miami.

He wrote for the Daily Mail: "Haye, to judge from what I've seen and heard, seems to have been sunning himself in a variety of time zones while Bellew has been locked away in a Sheffield hotel, thinking only about their fight.

"A lot of people see this as a one-sided fight and Tony is the underdog, no doubt about that. But is David ready to go to some horrible, dark places to win? I wonder about that.

"Haye has so many questions to answer - does he have enough left in the tank, can he respond if he doesn't get Tony out of there early, like he seems to think he will?

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

"If it gets ugly, will he have enough to turn it back in his favour? I'm looking forward to finding out."

Haye is the overwhelming favourite ahead of his fight with Bellew but there's a growing sense his relaxed approach could come back to bite him.

And while the 36-year-old is chilling in the sun, his opponent is working hard in the knowledge he could cause an upset next month.

