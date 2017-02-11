Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony speaks on the Charles Oakley incident’s effect on the team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has been a year to forget for the hapless New York Knicks on the basketball court and off the floor as numerous rumours swirl around the team in every direction.

Carmelo Anthony has been tweaked on social media by his own general manager and president in Phil Jackson and neither side seems keen on giving up their position in regards to his future with the team.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly stated a desire to remain in New York City despite team brass being intent on dealing him and beginning a roster rebuild in true earnest fashion.

On the court, the Knicks are fading fast after more than a month of dropping some close games and getting blown out on occasion as Jeff Hornacek searches for answers.

To top all of this off, Charles Oakley was arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden this week after an incident with team officials.

Fans began chanting the New York legend’s name during the club’s recent 131-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets and Melo knows that the squad doesn’t need the extra burden.

He told ESPN: “What happened is just an accumulation of incident on top of incident on top of everything that’s going on, that’s surrounding the New York Knicks organisation right now. It’s just kind of this cloud over us right now that we have to figure a way to get out of it.”

The nine-time All-Star is trying to stay optimistic, but the season is inching closer to a point of no return and the playoffs will be out of reach without a big run from the team.

New York might want to send Anthony away to greener pastures, but he seems committed to weather the storm.

Topics:
NBA
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
New York Knicks
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Derrick Rose

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again