It has been a year to forget for the hapless New York Knicks on the basketball court and off the floor as numerous rumours swirl around the team in every direction.

Carmelo Anthony has been tweaked on social media by his own general manager and president in Phil Jackson and neither side seems keen on giving up their position in regards to his future with the team.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly stated a desire to remain in New York City despite team brass being intent on dealing him and beginning a roster rebuild in true earnest fashion.

On the court, the Knicks are fading fast after more than a month of dropping some close games and getting blown out on occasion as Jeff Hornacek searches for answers.

To top all of this off, Charles Oakley was arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden this week after an incident with team officials.

Fans began chanting the New York legend’s name during the club’s recent 131-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets and Melo knows that the squad doesn’t need the extra burden.

He told ESPN: “What happened is just an accumulation of incident on top of incident on top of everything that’s going on, that’s surrounding the New York Knicks organisation right now. It’s just kind of this cloud over us right now that we have to figure a way to get out of it.”

The nine-time All-Star is trying to stay optimistic, but the season is inching closer to a point of no return and the playoffs will be out of reach without a big run from the team.

New York might want to send Anthony away to greener pastures, but he seems committed to weather the storm.