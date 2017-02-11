If you’re an avid watcher of WWE programming, you’d know that there’s been obvious on-screen tension lately between Monday Night Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon, and general manager Mick Foley.

The natural conclusion to the strain in their professional relationship will more than likely see Foley either lose his job, or he’ll be written out with an injury – either way, he won’t be on Raw for too long as he’s undergoing hip replacement surgery soon.

NEW GENERAL MANAGER?

Foley himself first hinted at a change when Lana expressed her desire to help him improve Raw in the ratings battle with SmackDown Live, claiming that his job will be up for grabs soon.

Now, Foley has all but confirmed that he’s on his way out, especially since there’s no contract as he’s only working for the WWE on a handshake agreement.

Speaking to Jim Ross on his podcast, he said: “I really feel fortunate that I was given the opportunity to be the GM. I think it’s going pretty well, so well that I’m just like, I don’t see the firing that I thought was imminent when I took [the job].

“It’s coming, and we know it’s coming. Like, it’s not a long-tenured position, especially if they put an emphasis on you. It’s two things. Really, the big thing is hoping it pays off for somebody.

“When my time is up, I hope Stephanie gets a heck of a promo out of it and it helps somebody.”

It seems like a new favourite has emerged to take over his job, and per The Inquisitr, that man could be Kurt Angle.

ON-SCREEN ROLE

Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, which gives you a slight indication that the company doesn’t intend on using him in an in-ring role.

This comes after a Cageside Seats report last month, claiming WWE are wanting to use Angle in an on-screen role once he’s been inducted, and there's no bigger job available once Foley is out of the equation.

He already has the experience of being a general manager, as he oversaw the SmackDown brand in 2004, and he’d certainly bring more interest to the red brand as he’s a fan favourite, much like Daniel Bryan.

So, the seeds have been planted for Foley’s departure, now we must wait and see whether WWE can secure Angle as Raw’s general manager.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle replace Mick Foley as Raw’s general manager? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

