As the New York Knicks season continues its incredible downward spiral, the dark cloud of what happened on Wednesday night still hangs over the team.

During a home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Knicks legend Charles Oakley was ejected from the game, arrested by police officers and charged with three misdemeanor assaults for his physical altercations with security guards.

Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan have never gotten along, but Dolan and the Knicks claimed after the incident that the former player instigated his own arrest.

According to Deadspin, the Knicks PR department sent out an email with statements from anonymous stadium workers and fans who witnessed the incident. One stadium manger claimed Oakley hurled some offensive words at stadium security guards:

"This is all Dolan, I didn’t do nothing," the witness claimed Oakley said. "This is some bullsh*t, All of you suck Dolan’s dick."

The witnesses also claimed that Oakley seemed intoxicated, which could have explained his aggressive behavior.

Whatever ends up coming out of this bizarre incident, it is only continuing to hurt the Knicks on the court. New York has lost seven of its last 10 games, including its last four contests.

With the Knicks facing the Spurs, Thunder and Cavaliers in their next three games, things are going to get worse before they get better.

If the Oakley-Dolan spat continues to dominate headlines in New York, the players on the court will likely be affected by the needless drama between their owner and a team legend.