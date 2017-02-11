British boxing legend Lennox Lewis has spoken of his admiration of Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko's “sportsmanship” prior to their bout, but is adamant that on the night, Joshua would come out on top.

As well as seeking a successful third defence of his IBF belt, Joshua will also be gunning for what was previously Tyson Fury's WBA title in the spectacular showcase at Wembley on April 29.

In a wide-ranging interview with Tom Latchem of talkSPORT's 'Extra Time' show, Lewis talked about Joshua with relation to the Klitschko bout, but also what the future holds for the Brit.

Lewis said: “I don’t think he will struggle to find the fire on fight night. The fire is the belts and the title.

“The only thing that may be concerning is the first time Joshua has ever boxed in front of such a crowd.

“But the roars of the crowd will be for him so I am hoping he can get some power from that.”

Lewis continued: “I think Joshua can be on top of the totem pole ruling the heavyweight scene.

“But first he must make sure Tyson Fury is out the way. That should be the biggest fight in Britain if that happens.”

Klitschko, this week, talked of how preparing for his bout with Joshua has been one of the hardest challenges of his extensive career in the ring, with an element of intrigue regarding the outcome of April's heavyweight clash.

“One Olympic champion is fighting another one, one generation is fighting another generation, so there are a lot of questions.”

Lewis thinks the answer might be that Joshua will overpower Klitschko, with the latter making it clear he's still obsessing over Fury after his defeat at the hands of him.

“He’s lost his belts, then he has to wait to fight a guy a whole bunch a months.

“The guy he wants to fight has problems so can’t face him, so he has to wait again.

“Then they put another guy in front of him and say ‘You’ve got to box this guy’. It’s not the guy on his mind, that he wants to beat. Now he has to re-programme his mind to beat this young, strong, good looking guy that punches through walls and can punch a horse and knock him out.

“Now he has to focus on this guy. Can he do it? Can he programme his mind that way? This is the question.”

