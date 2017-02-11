What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Walcott went against tradition.

Theo Walcott broke an Arsenal tradition against Hull City

Arsenal’s game against Hull City presented the Gunners with a good opportunity to end their recent disappointing run.

Defeats to Watford and Chelsea have left the north London side facing a 13th straight season without a Premier League trophy and, perhaps more concerning, needing a strong finish to finish in the top four.

And, although Hull have impressed since Marco Silva’s arrival last month, Arsene Wenger still would have expected him team to beat a side 18th in the table.

Things got off to a great start for Arsenal. They created several opportunities early on but eventually broke the deadlock through Alexis Sanchez just after the half hour mark.

The Chilean was somewhat fortunate that referee Mark Clattenburg and his assistant failed to notice the ball coming off Sanchez’s hand before it crossed the line.

Not that Arsenal will care. Sanchez bagged his 16th league goal of the season, equalling the total he scored in 2014-15.

Togetherness

The reaction to Arsenal’s recent form has been typically fierce, with more and more fans joining the chorus of cries for Wenger to quit the club. But while supporters may be split on their opinion of the manager, they all can agree that Arsenal’s players need to show some togetherness.

One way in which that used to be achieved at Arsenal was through the captain’s decision to choose the length of the sleeves the players wore during matches. It’s a long-standing tradition that, according to Museum of Jerseys, dates back to the 1966-67 season.

The tradition has been forgotten

But over recent years, it seems as if the tradition has been forgotten. In 2013, Mathieu Flamini cut the sleeves against Manchester United, and was told not to do it again.

And fans on Twitter noticed that Theo Walcott was also wearing a different sleeve style to that of Gunners’ skipper Laurent Koscielny.

Check out the pictures below.

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-HULL

Arsenal fans react

Some are wondering if Walcott decided to roll the sleeves of his jersey up. It’s pretty hard to tell.

Arsenal fan account @DailyCannon even contacted someone at the club to investigate.

Principles

Of course, some will excuse the importance of it. Personal preference and all.

But Arsenal’s heroes of yesteryear might just be wondering what’s happened to the club’s principles.

Does it really matter if a player breaks the sleeve tradition? Let us know in the comments section below!

