Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft isn't always what it's cracked up to be.

Barring a massive trade, the team with the worst record in the league holds the top pick, meaning college football's best player often enters the league with the worst professional team.

That's what could happen to Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett this year, as the Cleveland Browns are rumored to be considering him with their No. 1 pick.

However, Garrett grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and released a video on Twitter on Friday begging Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up to No. 1 to keep him in Texas:

Garrett actually has a plan for the trade, asking Jones to deal backup quarterback Tony Romo and a few draft picks to Cleveland for the No. 1 pick.

However, trading up to the top spot is no easy task, and even Romo, this year's first- and second-round picks and next year's first-round pick may not be enough to get the job done.

The Cowboys have the No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft, which isn't exactly enticing for a team like the Browns, even if a proven NFL quarterback like Romo is included in the deal.

Therefore, Garrett probably shouldn't hold his breath about staying in Texas with the Cowboys. He reportedly won't attend the NFL draft in Philadelphia, though, so at least his disappointment when Cleveland picks him won't be evident on the TV broadcast.

