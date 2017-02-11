Chicago has been a bit of disappointing team this year despite bringing in a ton of veteran talent in the offseason via Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

All three of the “Alphas” have had their hands full adjusting to cities and new situations across the board as Wade and Rondo are new in town while Jimmy Butler has never had two other ball dominant teammates like his fellow guards.

There have been growing pains and the Bulls sit at 26-28 which is below the standards discussed for them by team management during free agency.

Flash has played inspired basketball for the club, but his age and mileage result in games where he simply doesn’t have it on a given night.

The former Boston Celtic champion looks ill-suited to the roster and has resigned himself to the fact that he will be a backup on this team for as long as he is here.

However, Butler will be an All-Star for the third time in his career and has looked like a franchise player in every sense of the term.

Jimmy Buckets is averaging 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal per game. Those numbers indicate the kind of production that can keep an offence afloat.

In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the only other player to average those numbers in Bulls history is Michael Jordan, who did it four times.

Chicago’s young All-Star will continue to carry the load as the season goes on, but he will need some help like Jordan if the club is going to make any noise in the postseason.