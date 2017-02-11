New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Fans that have been keeping up with the WWE rumours will know that there’s been plenty of speculation on John Cena’s potential role at WrestleMania 33.

It seems like the plans only continue to get worse for him – depending on which angle you look at it from – and the level of opposition and the importance of the potential matches has certainly decreased rapidly.

WRESTLEMANIA RUMOURS

The first rumour saw him in line to finally face off against The Undertaker, that was until Vince McMahon pulled the plug on it as he ‘looked towards the future’, and now Roman Reigns looks to be battling The Deadman.

Then, there was strong speculation that Cena would take on Samoa Joe, and numerous scenarios had been discussed including a Royal Rumble win, but most recently it was the fact that Seth Rollins had been injured so plans might have had to be changed once more.

However, since then, it’s been suggested that Cena will be involved in a mixed tag team match where he teams up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

It does sound a little underwhelming, especially when you consider Cena’s next big step is the Elimination Chamber this Sunday where he defends his title against six other men.

Although nothing has been confirmed right now, WWE have already started to drop hints on their potential WrestleMania match on their official YouTube channel.

DROPPING HINTS

Corey Graves narrated over the five WWE rivalries that need a redo, and they listed Miz vs. Cena as the first one amongst some of the other unlikely rematches.

Graves said: “In 2009, Miz tried to use John Cena as a stepping stone to the top. He claimed to have seven wins via forfeit over the champ.

Cena ultimately made The Miz tap out at The Bash, but the main event of WrestleMania 27, when the stakes were the highest, Miz stood tall.

“Since then, Miz has gone Hollywood, becoming better and louder than ever. Don’t overlook what the A-Lister could do in a marquee rematch.”

The timing of it does seem quite convenient, and the fact it’s being called a marquee rematch suggests it could happen at WrestleMania once again.

WWE fans might need to accept the fact that this is the road they're going down, whether they like it or not.

