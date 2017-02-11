New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

WWE might have dropped their biggest hint yet.

WWE tease John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 opponent in new video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fans that have been keeping up with the WWE rumours will know that there’s been plenty of speculation on John Cena’s potential role at WrestleMania 33.

It seems like the plans only continue to get worse for him – depending on which angle you look at it from – and the level of opposition and the importance of the potential matches has certainly decreased rapidly.

WRESTLEMANIA RUMOURS

The first rumour saw him in line to finally face off against The Undertaker, that was until Vince McMahon pulled the plug on it as he ‘looked towards the future’, and now Roman Reigns looks to be battling The Deadman.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Then, there was strong speculation that Cena would take on Samoa Joe, and numerous scenarios had been discussed including a Royal Rumble win, but most recently it was the fact that Seth Rollins had been injured so plans might have had to be changed once more.

However, since then, it’s been suggested that Cena will be involved in a mixed tag team match where he teams up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Rio Ferdinand names the Man Utd player Ronaldo made 'look silly' the most in training

Rio Ferdinand names the Man Utd player Ronaldo made 'look silly' the most in training

It does sound a little underwhelming, especially when you consider Cena’s next big step is the Elimination Chamber this Sunday where he defends his title against six other men.

Although nothing has been confirmed right now, WWE have already started to drop hints on their potential WrestleMania match on their official YouTube channel.

DROPPING HINTS

Corey Graves narrated over the five WWE rivalries that need a redo, and they listed Miz vs. Cena as the first one amongst some of the other unlikely rematches.

Graves said: “In 2009, Miz tried to use John Cena as a stepping stone to the top. He claimed to have seven wins via forfeit over the champ.
Cena ultimately made The Miz tap out at The Bash, but the main event of WrestleMania 27, when the stakes were the highest, Miz stood tall.

“Since then, Miz has gone Hollywood, becoming better and louder than ever. Don’t overlook what the A-Lister could do in a marquee rematch.”

The timing of it does seem quite convenient, and the fact it’s being called a marquee rematch suggests it could happen at WrestleMania once again.

WWE fans might need to accept the fact that this is the road they're going down, whether they like it or not.

Would you be excited for a mixed tag team match involving Cena and Miz? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown
The Miz
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again