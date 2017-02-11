What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put in a fine performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Hull on Saturday.

Arsenal fans react enthusiastically to one Gunners star's performance against Hull

It's was only in October that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was threatening to quit Arsenal in the summer if he didn't start more games for the Gunners.

The Southampton academy graduated arrived at the Emirates in 2011 but, despite having shown his true quality in a red shirt, the young England midfielder has not been afforded enough opportunities to start in the past.

So when the 23-year-old was caught liking a tweet calling for boss Arsene Wenger to leave, many would have thought that the highly-regarded midfielder may have blown his chances of making his long-term Arsenal future certain.

However, after apologising to the Frenchman for the accident, the Gunners chief clearly held no grudges by starting the Ox against relegation-threatened Hull on Saturday lunchtime.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain certainly repaid his manager with an accomplished performance at the heart of the north London club's midfield, rather than from his wide position.

The former Southampton star occupied a deeper midfielder role, alongside Francis Coquelin, with Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi ahead of him and Wenger will be impressed with what he saw.

His athleticism was beneficial when driving forward at the centre of Hull's defence, while his ability to find the right pass was also crucial in the Gunners' eventual win, while also proving decent cover at the back end of the pitch, also.

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

Ultimately, it was Alexis Sanchez who was named Man of the Match, with his 93rd-minute penalty doubling his tally after giving Wenger's men a first-half lead.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain's solid effort at the heart of Arsenal's midfielder didn't go unnoticed, and Twitter loved the Englishman's display.

It seems like things have finally started to turn a corner for the Ox and Wenger will be desperate for that to continue as Arsenal got back to winning ways following their two consecutive league defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

