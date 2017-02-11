What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Theo Walcott starts on Harry Maguire and Tom Huddlestone - Twitter reacts

Arsenal beating Hull City at the Emirates Stadium would usually be an inevitability but heading into Saturday's game, that wasn't quite the case.

Consecutive defeats against Watford and Chelsea have brought on an air of uncertainty at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners struggling for results of late.

Arsene Wenger's future has also been placed in doubt recently, which would have given Hull increased hope of taking something away when they travelled to north London.

However, in what was a pretty flaccid performance, Arsenal dug deep and secured a 2-0 victory thanks to an Alexis Sanchez brace.

When Kieran Gibbs' initial attempt rebounded to the Chilean in the 34th minute, he fired straight at Eldin Jakupovic but saw the ball hit the back of the net via his hand.

And for his second, Sam Clucas handled the ball to deny Lucas Perez and give away a penalty, which Sanchez converted.

Everyone needs a bit of luck from time to time and Arsenal really were desperate.

Aside from Sanchez's double, there was one other standout moment during what was a pretty dull game.

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

In the 53rd minute, Theo Walcott was involved in a heated altercation with Hull's Harry Maguire that saw the England winger go absolutely mental.

Unable to calm down, Walcott not only squared up to the towering centre-back but told Tom Huddlestone to "get the f*** off me" when he tried to separate the two.

See below for the stunning footage.

WALCOTT TURNS INTO THE HULK

Walcott is usually so mild-mannered on the football pitch, so it was strange seeing him so angry, but his reaction prompted a scathing response on Twitter.

TWITTER REACTS

Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

