What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Murray has lashed out in anger on court in the past.

Andy Murray tells tennis players to learn from Denis Shapovalov's actions

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Andy Murray has spoken out about one of tennis' most infamous moments in recent history - Denis Shapovalov accidentally firing a ball into umpire Arnaud Gabas' eye during last weekend's Davis Cup match between Canada and Great Britain.

Shapovalov defaulted his bout with GB's Kyle Edmund in Ottawa when the incident occurred, with Gabas sporting a black eye from the frustration-loaded hit and claiming he "came off the court looking like Rocky Balboa".

However, this is not an isolated incident in tennis, with Novak Djokovic recently losing his cool on court.

Article continues below

The world number two's racket almost careered into a line judge when he flung it in anger at the French Open last year, with the Serbian then having to refute claims he had anger issues; after narrowly missing a fan at the ATP World Tour Finals, with a ball struck out of frustration at losing a point.

Murray, who has also let his emotions get the better of him at times, admitted: "For sure, it is a wake-up call for all players.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

"It was shocking. I have never seen anything like that before. I am still not sure exactly how he managed to do that. You can't always control your emotions, and that is a situation that was close to being very dangerous.

"The umpire was obviously very lucky, but he is OK and Denis is lucky as well that he didn't do any more damage than he did. It is a freak incident."

Murray sat out the infamous victory in Canada in an extended period of recovery following his disappointing loss to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month.

Canada v GB: Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group First Round - Day 3

The world's top player has now resumed his rigorous training regime and has spoken of his potential availability for the quarterfinal meeting with France in the next round of the Davis Cup in April:

"I have had enough time now to relax and rest up and recover and will be in a much better position to play in April."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again