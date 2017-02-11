Andy Murray has spoken out about one of tennis' most infamous moments in recent history - Denis Shapovalov accidentally firing a ball into umpire Arnaud Gabas' eye during last weekend's Davis Cup match between Canada and Great Britain.

Shapovalov defaulted his bout with GB's Kyle Edmund in Ottawa when the incident occurred, with Gabas sporting a black eye from the frustration-loaded hit and claiming he "came off the court looking like Rocky Balboa".

However, this is not an isolated incident in tennis, with Novak Djokovic recently losing his cool on court.

The world number two's racket almost careered into a line judge when he flung it in anger at the French Open last year, with the Serbian then having to refute claims he had anger issues; after narrowly missing a fan at the ATP World Tour Finals, with a ball struck out of frustration at losing a point.

Murray, who has also let his emotions get the better of him at times, admitted: "For sure, it is a wake-up call for all players.

"It was shocking. I have never seen anything like that before. I am still not sure exactly how he managed to do that. You can't always control your emotions, and that is a situation that was close to being very dangerous.

"The umpire was obviously very lucky, but he is OK and Denis is lucky as well that he didn't do any more damage than he did. It is a freak incident."

Murray sat out the infamous victory in Canada in an extended period of recovery following his disappointing loss to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month.

The world's top player has now resumed his rigorous training regime and has spoken of his potential availability for the quarterfinal meeting with France in the next round of the Davis Cup in April:

"I have had enough time now to relax and rest up and recover and will be in a much better position to play in April."

