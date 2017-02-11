What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Could Cena be on his way out?

John Cena comments on rumours of him retiring from WWE

There has been plenty of speculation as to why John Cena is reportedly going to be involved in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

He’s currently slated to be teaming up with Nikki Bella as they battle The Miz and Maryse.

Some have suggested it’s to take advantage of the Total Divas and Total Bellas TV shows, which are doing quite well – and a marquee match can continue to improve those numbers.

However, the strongest rumour has suggested that Nikki will either be retiring, or taking time off after WrestleMania, and if it does happen to be her last match, she wants to go out by teaming up with her real-life boyfriend.

As expected, similar rumours started to circulate for Cena, especially since he’s rumoured to be taking additional time off this year for a new movie, and the outside opportunities continue to pour in as he builds a big name in Hollywood.

Sky Sports caught up with the 16-time world champion – who defends his WWE title this Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber – and he gave his fans some good news, he’s not calling it quits just yet.

He said: “I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best.

“I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one.

“A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder.

“I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best.”

While he’s ruled retirement out, there’s no denying that he looks to be swaying towards more of a part-time role.

If anyone deserves it, though, it’s him.

Especially since he continues to put on excellent matches consistently, regardless of what your feelings towards him might be.

When should John Cena officially walk away from the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

