John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch.

John Lynch's young daughter had hilarious reaction to her dad's new 49ers job

Football News
24/7

After spending the last few seasons in the FOX broadcast booth, John Lynch will test his NFL front office skills in 2017.

Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in his 15-year playing career, was hired recently as the new general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Landing an NFL GM gig isn't easy, so most of Lynch's family was understandably excited for him.

However, Lynch told NFL.com that one family member - his nine-year-old daughter Leah - wasn't as thrilled as everyone else, issuing a brutally honest assessment of the current state of the 49ers:

"I think the toughest one -- I haven't told this yet to the media -- all my kids took it really well," Lynch said. "They were shocked but they took it really well. My nine year old started bawling, and she's not that girl. She's the one that was always happy.

"And she was crying, and I said, 'What's wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?' And she said, 'No daddy,' and she was sobbing. And I said, 'What's wrong?' And she said, 'The 49ers are horrible.' So, I said, 'Well, I think that's why they hired your daddy.'"

Once Leah gets a taste of the California lifestyle, she'll probably become a bigger fan of her dad's new job.

However, at the moment, she's right - the 49ers are horrible. Coming off a 2-14 season, the Niners hold the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Though Lynch has his work cut out for him, the 49ers are a historically great franchise and are only five years removed from their last Super Bowl appearance. The roster isn't all that talented now, but if Lynch does his job, the 49ers could at least be back in the playoff mix in two or three years.

