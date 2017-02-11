What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Bret Hart.

Bret Hart tweets brilliant 'Who wore it better?' comparison

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a legend when it comes to the WWE. A seven-time world champion and a Hall of Famer, there isn't a lot he didn't do during his active career and he's one of the best the sports entertainment industry has ever seen.

Since his retirement, however, Hart has said a lot of controversial comments regarding superstars still wrestling today. One of his most notable claims was that Seth Rollins was unsafe to wrestle with following injuries to John Cena and the Sting in 2015. He also blamed Samoa Joe for the injury of Tyson Kidd which effectively ended his career.

Recently, though, he has taken a step back from issuing out criticism and has instead decided to ask his fans for some advice on a subject close to his heart with a hilarious 'Who wore it better' photo.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Posting a short video on Twitter, The Hitman showed a picture of himself in his prime wearing a leather jacket and the iconic shades he would usually wear down to the ring for his matches, alongside Kim Kardashian wearing a similar outfit.

Hart wore it better. By far.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

His fans absolutely loved the comparison, with them saying Hart wore it better, and some fans even asked if the Canadian could put the socialite in the Sharpshooter.

The Hitman hasn't been seen in the WWE since Payback last year when he was in Natalya's corner for her match against Charlotte for the Women's championship. With Ric Flair in her corner, The Nature Girl won the match, but both Natalya and Hart placed Charlotte and her father in the Sharpshooter once the contest had concluded.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again