Bret Hart tweets brilliant 'Who wore it better?' comparison

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a legend when it comes to the WWE. A seven-time world champion and a Hall of Famer, there isn't a lot he didn't do during his active career and he's one of the best the sports entertainment industry has ever seen.

Since his retirement, however, Hart has said a lot of controversial comments regarding superstars still wrestling today. One of his most notable claims was that Seth Rollins was unsafe to wrestle with following injuries to John Cena and the Sting in 2015. He also blamed Samoa Joe for the injury of Tyson Kidd which effectively ended his career.

Recently, though, he has taken a step back from issuing out criticism and has instead decided to ask his fans for some advice on a subject close to his heart with a hilarious 'Who wore it better' photo.

Posting a short video on Twitter, The Hitman showed a picture of himself in his prime wearing a leather jacket and the iconic shades he would usually wear down to the ring for his matches, alongside Kim Kardashian wearing a similar outfit.

Hart wore it better. By far.

His fans absolutely loved the comparison, with them saying Hart wore it better, and some fans even asked if the Canadian could put the socialite in the Sharpshooter.

The Hitman hasn't been seen in the WWE since Payback last year when he was in Natalya's corner for her match against Charlotte for the Women's championship. With Ric Flair in her corner, The Nature Girl won the match, but both Natalya and Hart placed Charlotte and her father in the Sharpshooter once the contest had concluded.

