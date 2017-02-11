Last year, Juventus defender Georginio Chiellini perfectly summed up what it’s like to play against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Knowing your opponent is fundamental,” he told Eurosport Italia, via the Mirror. “Because then you can know their characteristics better.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo you mark him trying to not let him inside on the right. With Messi… you cross yourself and pray!”

Article continues below

It must be a bittersweet feeling coming up against either the Barcelona or Real Madrid star. On the one hand, you can say you’ve faced two of the best players in football history. On the other, there’s a genuine chance you will be left with egg on your face.

Take Jerome Boateng, for instance. The Bayern Munich defender has won everything worth winning in football, including the World Cup and the Champions League, but many fans only remember the time he was completely embarrassed by Messi in the Champions League two years ago.

Article continues below

Messi owns Boateng

There aren’t many defenders who know the answer to defending Messi and Ronaldo. Leonardo Bonucci, Chiellini’s Juventus teammate, is the latest to attempt to explain it.

Bonucci, who faced Messi in the 2015 Champions League final, says you have to give “110 per cent” when facing either Ballon d’Or winner.

Bonucci: Messi and CR7 have their own style

"They are different but they are both too difficult to score," the Italian told UEFA.com. "I think they each have their own style. Messi has more talent, a supernatural talent, but Ronaldo has built himself. He became a kind of augmented player.

"Nevertheless, they are both exceptional, a class above, phenomenal players. Playing against them was something clearly stimulating. You have to give 110 per cent because 100 per cent is not enough.

"It is always very exciting for me to pit myself against this kind of superstar because you can not rest for a moment. They force you to use every gram of energy there is in you. With them, we realise things that we would could not do in normal matches.”

Juventus conceded three goals against Barcelona in that Champions League final, but none were scored by Messi. So at least Bonucci had something to hang his hat on.

How would you defend against Messi and CR7? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms