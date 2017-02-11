The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a fantastic season at 39-17 and look to have homecourt advantage in at least one round of the NBA playoffs.

Much of their transformation is due to the decision to let James Harden kick his offence into overdrive and make him a true point guard in their sets.

Mike D’Antoni should be applauded for how seamlessly his system has been integrated with the pieces from last year’s team that are still there and the new additions to the roster in free agency.

Houston has hit a bit of skid after losing starting center Clint Capela to a leg injury, but as long as they have Harden, they should be alright.

The Beard recently said as much to ESPN in regards to speculation that Rockets could use a shot in the arm as the trade deadline approaches.

He commented: “I love what we have, love it. From top to bottom, we have depth. You can throw any guy in there and they know their role, that’s important. I’m going to ride with these guys for sure.”

Daryl Morey has never been one to stand pat during his time as the general manager for the club and that will be interesting to monitor as the deadline noise ramps up.

With Capela’s injury, a name that has cropped up is Serge Ibaka of the Orlando Magic as a guy who could step in and provide an immediate defensive impact.

However, Harden is in the discussion for MVP honors and his team has the third best record in the entire league, so the best course of action may be to stand pat as the playoffs loom.