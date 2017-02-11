Andy Murray has talked of how he will use Roger Federer’s incredible success last month at the Australian Open as fuel to fight long into his career for Grand Slams.

The Wimbledon champion also revealed he may adhere to Federer's habit of taking regular breaks throughout the tennis season, in an effort to ensure the Brit stays at the top for as long as possible.

Murray, was speaking yesterday in announcing his own charity event Andy Murray Live - at which he will face Federer this November in Glasgow.

Federer further enhanced his status as one of tennis' all-time greats in unexpectedly surging to his 18th Grand Slam Down Under - at the tender age of 35, no less.

With Murray turning 30 in May, the Brit insisted Federer's rise back to power is a positive for tennis and was pleasing for him to see after his own disappointing display in Melbourne.

“It is not just Roger who is playing great tennis at 33, 34, 35 years of age - there are a number of players up there just now,” Murray claimed.

“I feel ok just now physically. Obviously you can look as well at the break that him and Rafa Nadal both had. That can also prolong your career as well. Looking at certain periods during the year when you have extended breaks so that your body and mind recover and you relax a little bit.

“That is something that maybe, as I get a bit older, that you look at and take a few more breaks during the year. I don’t see why I can’t keep competing at the highest level for the next few years.”

The 29-year-old went on to add: “I think it’s great Roger and Rafa are competing for Grand Slams again. I think it is going to make for an exciting year and hopefully they can both stay away from injuries.”

Murray only indulged in a quick off-season period, before playing in Qatar prior to his defeat at the hands of Mischa Zverev last month.

“There’s definitely things I would have done a bit differently,” admitted the Brit.

Asked whether he had any words of wisdom for Federer prior to his first ever time playing on Scottish soil, Murray joked: “Don’t try the fried Mars bars. I tried one of them for the first time last year. It was horrific. Stay away from them.”

