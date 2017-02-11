Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson had one of the best seasons in NFL history at the position in 2016.

Logging 1,239 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry, Johnson established himself as a dynamic, multi-faceted threat, as he also caught 80 passes for 879 yards and another four touchdowns.

However, on New Year’s Day, Johnson sprained his MCL and sent Cardinals fans into a frenzy of worries as they feared for the worst.

While a torn ACL, MCL or PCL was avoided, the running back was still expected to take a couple months to heal his sprain.

But, a few days short of six weeks since the injury, it’s safe to say that Johnson is feeling better.

Check out the evidence below.

That’s right. He just jumped out of a filled pool.

If you needed some convincing that Johnson is a physical animal, look no further.

Now, if he wants to get really fancy, he can try jumping out backwards next time, like this former NFL player.

For Arizona fans and fantasy owners, Johnson’s health heading into next season will be of the utmost importance. This video makes those people breathe a collective sigh of relief.

