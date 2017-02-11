UFC has taken off over the past couple of years, and it has been highly regarded that MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the entire world, but some people believe only a few fighters are truly reaping the benefits.

Conor McGregor is the promotion's main star right now, but other fighters such as Ronda Rousey have taken advantage of the rise in popularity of the sport. However, there are other champions within the promotion that aren't given the same amount of attention and the same appreciation.

UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes the likes of him and UFC Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson are treated badly because of the color of their skin, which caused a reaction from Dana White with, what some might deem, a controversial comment.

Speaking on the subject during an interview on ESPN Radio’s Russell and Kanell on Friday, the UFC president stated that Woodley is intelligent and has the skills, but he's a bit of a drama queen.

He said, according to Bloody Elbow: "The thing is with Tyron, first of all, he’s a smart guy. He’s a good-looking kid, he’s explosive, he’s got knockout power. But he’s a bit of a drama queen.”

White went on to explain why he believes McGregor is much more appreciated by UFC fans, and why Woodley is booed by fans whenever he turns up to press conferences. He pinpoints the reason being all down to attitude.

He said: “Conor McGregor has that ‘fight anybody, anywhere attitude’, but doesn’t just have the attitude, he lives it. I’ve stood in front of him, ten days’ notice, and his opponents falls out, and he doesn’t care. ‘Bring them all, and I’m better than everybody, I’m the man, I’m the guy.’

“If Tyron Woodley had that attitude, Tyron Woodley would be a massive star. Massive star. But he does these things where they’ll go on social media and say ‘I’m not fighting him. I don’t want to fight him, I think I want to fight this guy or that guy.’ And that’s not what people want to hear. And then what he does is he’ll start fighting and arguing with people on social media.

“Then he wonders why when we show up at a press conference, the whole crowd’s booing him. They’re not booing him ‘cause he’s black, there’s tons of black guys fighting in the UFC. If you look at the guy, right, he’s the perfect specimen. He’s the perfect athlete that you can get behind and promote until he shoots himself in the foot and does that type of stuff.”

So White believes if Woodley is just open to fighting anybody, he would reach the same level as McGregor. We'll have to wait and see if the Welterweight champion is able to change his attitude in the eyes of the UFC president in order to change his perception amongst fans.

