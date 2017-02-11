Sergio Aguero, one of the world's best strikers, is currently playing second fiddle to a 19-year-old at Manchester City - who would have thought it?

The Argentine has played just 24 minutes' worth of football in his last two games, with Gabriel Jesus starting and scoring in both to secure wins over West Ham and Swansea City.

And while Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to start them both against Bournemouth on Sunday, doubts remain over Aguero's future at the club.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola explained how Aguero is very much in his plans going forward and that he and Jesus can play in the same starting XI.

"In Brazil, Gabriel played on they left side," he said, per Manchester Evening News. "He likes to play on the left, with the movement in the diagonals, like he was doing in the last games.

"Both can play together because Gabriel is not just one in behind, he is good in the box, he is a fighter. His backwards (play) is really good. That is why he can help us a lot.

"I love the players who make backwards [runs] and help the team and show me that desire to keep the ball, to attack again. I love that."

The Spaniard was also asked how Aguero reacted to being dropped, to which he replied: "It is perfect - don't worry about that. Of course he wants to play."

However, while Guardiola is right about Aguero wanting to play, it would seem he's been telling a few lies about how the 28-year-old reacted to being replaced.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Willy Caballero was asked the very same question and gave an entirely different response to Guardiola's.

As it turns out, Aguero is "angry" about the fact he's not playing. Check out Caballero's interview in the video below.

He said: "I could see in the last [few] days, he is angry. He wants to play, he wants to take opportunities and he wants to score."

So much for a "perfect" response to being dropped.

Guardiola can ill-afford to fall out with Aguero not only because his side are in the hunt for a top four place, but because Jesus' goalscoring form won't last forever.

When the Brazilian youngster eventually tires out, he'll need Aguero to step up to the plate once again and provide the goals.

