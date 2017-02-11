What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gerrard.

Manchester United fans create an embarrassing banner mocking Steven Gerrard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There is absolutely nothing wrong with rivalry in football.

Depending on which football team you support, you grow up to hate your rivals as much as you love your own club.

One of the fiercest rivalries in England is between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Article continues below

Liverpool dominated football during the 70s and 80s before United ‘knocked them off their perch’ to overtake their league title tally of 18.

The closest the Merseyside club came to winning their first league title since 1990 was during the 2013/14 campaign. Brendan Rodgers’ side looked on course for glory until that Steven Gerrard slip at Anfield against Chelsea which allowed Demba Ba to score.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Liverpool went on to lose 2-0 and, ultimately, lost the title.

While United didn’t directly benefit from Liverpool’s loss - they finished seventh that season - that doesn’t mean they didn’t enjoy Gerrard’s massive mistake.

In fact, you can often hear them singing about that very moment at Old Trafford no matter who they’re playing.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

And, almost three years on, it seems they are still very much enjoying it. That’s because some United fans have created a banner commentating that moment, whilst also featuring Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard and their ‘dabbing’ ability - not to mention the questionable comic sans font.

While a handful of United fans might have found the banner funny, pretty much everyone else on Twitter was in agreement that the banner was rather embarrassing - and that includes United fans.

Check out the banner:

And now have a look at some of the reaction:

United themselves haven’t won the league since 2012/13 - Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign at the Theatre of Dreams.

This season, they’ve trailed Jurgen Klopp’s side for the majority of the season but are now just one point behind their arch-rivals as they both vie for a top-four spot.

Whatever happens between the two sides in the years to come, one thing is for sure: United fans will never forget that Gerrard moment back in April 2014.

They simply can’t pass up the opportunity to mock the former midfielder for his failure to win a league title whilst at Liverpool - something that the likes of Luke Chadwick, Ronnie Wallwork and Darron Gibson achieved at their own club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again