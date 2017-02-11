Manchester United fans create an embarrassing banner mocking Steven Gerrard

There is absolutely nothing wrong with rivalry in football.

Depending on which football team you support, you grow up to hate your rivals as much as you love your own club.

One of the fiercest rivalries in England is between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool dominated football during the 70s and 80s before United ‘knocked them off their perch’ to overtake their league title tally of 18.

The closest the Merseyside club came to winning their first league title since 1990 was during the 2013/14 campaign. Brendan Rodgers’ side looked on course for glory until that Steven Gerrard slip at Anfield against Chelsea which allowed Demba Ba to score.

Liverpool went on to lose 2-0 and, ultimately, lost the title.

While United didn’t directly benefit from Liverpool’s loss - they finished seventh that season - that doesn’t mean they didn’t enjoy Gerrard’s massive mistake.

In fact, you can often hear them singing about that very moment at Old Trafford no matter who they’re playing.

And, almost three years on, it seems they are still very much enjoying it. That’s because some United fans have created a banner commentating that moment, whilst also featuring Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard and their ‘dabbing’ ability - not to mention the questionable comic sans font.

While a handful of United fans might have found the banner funny, pretty much everyone else on Twitter was in agreement that the banner was rather embarrassing - and that includes United fans.

Check out the banner:

And now have a look at some of the reaction:

United themselves haven’t won the league since 2012/13 - Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign at the Theatre of Dreams.

This season, they’ve trailed Jurgen Klopp’s side for the majority of the season but are now just one point behind their arch-rivals as they both vie for a top-four spot.

Whatever happens between the two sides in the years to come, one thing is for sure: United fans will never forget that Gerrard moment back in April 2014.

They simply can’t pass up the opportunity to mock the former midfielder for his failure to win a league title whilst at Liverpool - something that the likes of Luke Chadwick, Ronnie Wallwork and Darron Gibson achieved at their own club.

