A huge slice of luck helped Arsenal on their way to their first Premier League win in three games when Alexis Sanchez's handballed opener helped the Gunners to a 2-0 win.

It was far from a convincing performance from Arsene Wenger's men, who had suffered back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea in their previous two league outings.

And ultimately, Sanchez was the man on hand to, ironically, convert from the spot in the 93rd minute after Sam Clucas was sent off for handballing Lucas Perez's stoppage-time header.

A subdued atmosphere surrounded the Emirates prior to the game and during the opening exchanges, but the refereeing mishap in the first-half helped to lift the mood.

Relegation-threatened Hull had been in a brief spell of good form themselves, following a league draw away to Manchester United and 2-0 home win over Liverpool. But their luck was well and truly spent in north London.

Referee Mark Clattenburg allowed Sanchez's illegal opener to stand after consulting his linesman, having missed the incident himself, as Andrew Robertson's attempted clearance of a Kieran Gibbs' shot deflected into the net off the Chilean's arm.

And, quite remarkably, the Hull left-back revealed Clattenburg and his colleagues apologised for missing the incident when the teams left the changing rooms for the beginning of the second half.

Clattenburg confesses to handball

“Yeah it was handball,” said Robertson, as per Goal.

“When we came out at half-time, the referee's apologised to us. He said it was a handball, so he's obviously looked at it at half-time and seen he was in the wrong.

“It happens so quick that it's a tough one for the ref, you've got to kind of feel sorry for him. At the end of the day, these decisions don't really go your way when you come to these big stadiums and that's killed us."

Unfortunately for Robertson and his teammates, the referee's apologies did little to ease the pain of losing out on the chance to go into the break all square.

It took until stoppage time for the Gunners to legitimately find the net, but Robertson feels his struggling Tigers team could have taken something from the game had Sanchez's goal been ruled out.

Robertson feeling aggrieved

“If you go in 0-0 at half-time, you seen the way we played in the second-half, we could've came away with some points.” the 22-year-old left-back continued.

“He [Clattenburg] says he wasn't 100 per cent sure whether [if it was a handball].

“Obviously we can argue that he shouldn't have given the goal if he wasn't sure, but I think he argued it the other way, that if he wasn't sure he had to give the goal.

“That's the explanation he gave us. Obviously, not many referees can admit they're wrong, so it's good, but it doesn't make it any better."

Wenger, though, will happy to have simply got some points on the board - after two league defeats in five days - and find themselves temporarily, at least, third in the table and level on points with second-placed Tottenham who face Liverpool on Saturday evening.

