Despite James DeGale recently being told to stay away from any contact training, after he was treated in an operation to help with his breathing, a summer fight seems to still be on the cards.

The IBF world super middleweight champion expressed a comical reaction after Chris Eubank Jr threw his name into the hat ahead of the eagerly anticipated fight later in the year.

Callum Smith, George Groves, and Andre Dirrell are the opponents most likely to face DeGale, with Jose Uzcategui remaining as an obligatory challenger for the super middleweight title.

Nevertheless, Chris Eubank Jr., despite being the IBO super middleweight champion, has not made the potential opponents to fight DeGale.

In a column he wrote for the Mirror, DeGale states: "This guy has turned down Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders and all of a sudden, because I'm doing so well, he wants to fight me."

DeGale goes onto suggest that Chris Eubank Jr and his father are pushing so hard for the fight as it will elevate the IBO world champions wealth and status.

"They actually make me laugh, they're a comedy act. He's telling people he's got a genuine world title, but there are only four world titles and everyone in boxing is laughing at him.

"He knows I'm at the very top; he wants to fight me for the money. It would be a big fight in England but I don't really want to give him a chance."

DeGale continues to play down the potential of the fight and actually goes on to suggest Eubank Jr. has beaten no one and his title is not regarded amongst the boxing elite.

"Eubank Jr. has boxed absolutely no-one and the one time he stepped up to the plate, he got beat. ..."

DeGale relates the position of the 27-year-old to the one he was in when he challenged Carl Froch, who wanted nothing to do with him, believing they were not on the same level.

"I remember being in his position a couple of years ago when I was the mandatory challenger for Carl Froch's world title and he wanted nothing to do with me because he thought I hadn't boxed anyone and I wasn't at his level; well I'm in the same position now."

The London boxer's previous fight came in a draw against Badou Jack last month and the chance of a rematch has been ruled out, although DeGale believes his improved respiratory system will reap the benefits in his upcoming fights.

"It looked like I was struggling, but it was because the cartilage had gone across my airway and blocked my right nostril. I wasn't getting enough oxygen into my lungs, my blood and my muscles. I am hoping in the next fight you'll see the difference."

We will have to wait and see whether this will make a difference when he returns to the ring later this year.

