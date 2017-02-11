Manchester United fans are loving Anthony Martial's celebration vs Watford

There is a fear at Manchester United that Anthony Martial will join the growing list of talented players that Jose Mourinho got rid of.

Mourinho has a reputation of falling out with high-profile players in his career and selling them - before they go on to prove him wrong.

In fact, one example of this is one of United’s best performers this season, Juan Mata, with Mourinho deeming the Spaniard surplus to requirements whilst at Chelsea.

And it appeared that Martial was heading down the route with the Frenchman having to settle for substitute appearances at Old Trafford.

However, the winger was given a rare start in the Red Devils’ Premier League clash against Watford and rewarded his boss with a fine performance. The 21-year-old capped off his fine display with a second-half goal to clinch a comfortable three points.

While United fans will have been delighted with his display, it seems they are even more pleased with his celebration.

That’s because the former Monaco star was seen passionately hitting the United badge on his shirt following his goal.

Take a look at his celebration and the brilliant reaction on Twitter:

There has been plenty of speculation linking Martial with a move away from the club given his lack of playing time but it seems he’s more than happy at the club.

Earlier this week, he tweeted: “Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United” to dismiss those rumours.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is convinced that Martial has the potential to become a very good player indeed if he works hard.

"Anthony has to listen to me and not his agent," Mourinho said.

"With Martial, every day I read the newspaper. 'Martial goes to Sevilla', 'Martial goes on loan', 'Martial is not happy'. Martial has to listen to me. He is a player with amazing conditions to be a top player."

