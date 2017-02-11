What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Update on potential AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon WrestleMania 33 match

WrestleMania 33 is not that far away now, and it's usually at this point of the year which matches begin to become all-but-confirmed for the event, but there are a few superstars who are still in a state of limbo.

AJ Styles is one of those superstars who hasn't had much speculation about who he could face at The Showcase of the Immortals, other than a possible clash against SmackDown Live's commissioner, Shane McMahon.

Now, there has been a recent announcement which may suggest the clash between The Phenomenal One and Shane-O-Mac will be going ahead in April later this year.

According to NoDQ: "Madison Square Garden's official website is now advertising "special appearances" by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon, which could indicate a confrontation between the two will take place."

It will be interesting to see how this feud begins, as right now, neither superstar actually has any beef with the other.

It could all begin this weekend at the Elimination Chamber this weekend, where The Phenomenal One is scheduled to have a chance to earn back the WWE championship if he is able to defeat John Cena, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose in an Elimination Chamber match.

The intriguing part of this rivalry is that despite Shane McMahon being a face and Styles being a heel, both receive relatively positive reactions by the WWE fans. We'll have to wait and see if the company books this feud in a certain way in order to change this.

The obvious route to this match would be Styles overreacting to losing another opportunity to regain the WWE title and blaming it on the SmackDown Live commissioner. He could attack Shane-O-Mac, which would provide the perfect start for their WrestleMania clash.



