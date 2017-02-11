Anthony Martial has had a tough time of late, with speculation surrounding his long-term future under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Frenchman became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined the Red Devils for £36 million from AS Monaco in September 2015.

And after making an impressive United debut, scoring in their 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool, it seemed like that the relatively unknown Frenchman was going to be the next big name at Old Trafford.

But following his 17-goal campaign for the Red Devils, what has followed this season hasn't been quite so impressive - largely down to having been forced down the pecking order.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, trying to be higher in the pecking order amongst the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford is no easy feat.

Potential summer exit

And speculation that has since followed over recent weeks has suggested that Mourinho could allow the club's expensive signing to leave during the summer.

Martial and his representatives were reportedly upset by the forward being dropped from the first team altogether when he was absent from the squad that drew 1-1 away to Stoke last month.

And it's understandable that the forward would not have been best pleased to not make the trip to Stoke, given the fact that Mourinho's previously unfavoured Bastian Schweinsteiger made the squad ahead of him.

But luckily the Frenchman's absence hasn't reached the severe levels of the German's farcical axing by the Portuguese, and Martial made his mark against Watford on Saturday by further enhancing a statistic that will surely stick in Mourinho's mind.

Martial potent goal threat

Since making his United debut 17 months ago, no player at Manchester United has been involved in more Premier League goals for the club, scoring 14 goals and producing eight assists.

And his goal and assist against Watford wouldn't have done his chances under Mourinho any harm at all.

Ibrahimovic allowed Martial's ball through his legs for Juan Mata to give United a first-half lead before the Frenchman doubled the scoreline in the 60th minute.

Unfortunately for Martial, though, it is almost impossible for the young Frenchman to replace the experience of Ibrahimovic at the moment, with the Swede the Premier League's third top scorer with 15 goals.

What it will do, however, is reassure Mourinho that his reserve forward has the impact and quality to be a key United player in the long term.

