Steve Kerr reacts to Draymond Green's unique triple-double

By now, Golden State Warriors boss Steve Kerr has sen just about everything fro his ultra-talented troops.

Whether it be another three-point record shattered by Stephen Curry, or indeed, Curry teaming up with his fellow Splash Bro, Klay Thompson, to drop a barrage of bombs from deep, Kerr is normally treated to a masterclass once in a while.

Kevin Durant has stepped up to show his worth several times this season and the 2014 MVP has become a shot-blocking machine all-of-a-sudden.

But then there was Draymond Green against the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

The power forward recorded a triple-double of 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals, but he only had four points. That's incredibly unconventional, but Kerr was still seriously impressed.

"That's as dominant of a performance as I've ever seen for somebody who scored four points."

Green is the glue that makes the Warriors tick and he has had to do the dirty jobs this season so Durant has space to shine.

On Saturday night the Dubs face a fired up Oklahoma City Thunder side who are just dying to welcome KD back to his old stomping ground.

Kerr will hope one of his superstars has another trick up their sleeve.