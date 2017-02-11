What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cody Garbrandt .

Cody Garbrandt reveals a life-changing moment that propelled him to UFC stardom

Cody Garbrandt is the recently crowned UFC bantamweight champion and he is learning that the title comes with a lot of perks and fame.

He recently appeared in the pages of GQ magazine and was interviewed about his rise in MMA and where he came from.

For fans of No Love, this would read like a refresher course on how being a kid in a small town from Ohio helped motivate him to become an eventual champion.

In the interview he talked about a scary moment back in his hometown of Uhrichsville helped show him that he had to get his life together in short order if he was ever going to achieve his dreams.

The piece says: “Garbrandt quickly returned to Uhrichsville, well shy of completing his freshman year, where he fell back into his wild living ways and was shortly thereafter stabbed in a bar fight. ‘I’m a firm believer in karma, so getting stabbed was an eye opener,’ he notes.”

It took a life-threatening incident to reignite the fire inside of the champion and get him back on the right track after deciding that higher education wasn’t for him.

Everyone needs that one moment where they are pushed to be better than they were and for the champion, it can be argued that it came about at the perfect time.

Garbrandt will enjoy many more magazine features and might follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor if he can keep up his run at the top.

Pretty good for a kid from the middle of nowhere Ohio.

