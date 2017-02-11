Under the current NHL playoff format, teams with home ice advantage play games 1, 2, 5 and 7 in their home arena.

Luckily for the Washington Capitals, they lead the NHL with a 38-11-6 record (82 points).

While other factors certainly play into winning a Stanley Cup, including recent play, goaltending, power play efficiency, and others, home ice advantage is very important.

Not only do players get to arrive at the stadium from the comfort of their own homes, but the raucous crowds on their side adds another dimension and intensity to the game.

It has become increasingly easier to score goals in the NHL based on a number of rule changes made by the league in the hopes of making games more exciting.

However, it’s still typically very hard to find the back of the net upwards of five times a game.

But, that’s exactly what the Capitals have done in each of their last 10 home games.

For that to happen a few times in the row would be impressive, but 10 times in a row is insane.

They’ve also won 11 home games in a row, which adds to the impressiveness.

As you can imagine, not many teams in NHL history have scored five-plus goals in 10-straight games at home.

In fact, only the 1970-1971 Boston Bruins have accomplished that feat.

“There's certain buildings that are tough buildings to come into and we've tried to make the Verizon Center very tough to come into," Capitals coach Barry Trotz told reporters after Thursday night’s victory over the Red Wings. "Hopefully, that can continue.”

Washington is 18-2-2 in their last 22 games and goaltender Braden Holtby is 13-0-0 in his last 15 games.

While superlatives are often times tough to give in today’s pro sports world, it’s safe to say that this Capitals bunch has the potential to put together the most impressive stretch of home ice play in NHL history.

