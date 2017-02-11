What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

.

Capitals have scored five or more goals in each of last 10 games at home

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Under the current NHL playoff format, teams with home ice advantage play games 1, 2, 5 and 7 in their home arena.

Luckily for the Washington Capitals, they lead the NHL with a 38-11-6 record (82 points).

While other factors certainly play into winning a Stanley Cup, including recent play, goaltending, power play efficiency, and others, home ice advantage is very important.

Article continues below

Not only do players get to arrive at the stadium from the comfort of their own homes, but the raucous crowds on their side adds another dimension and intensity to the game.

It has become increasingly easier to score goals in the NHL based on a number of rule changes made by the league in the hopes of making games more exciting.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

However, it’s still typically very hard to find the back of the net upwards of five times a game.

But, that’s exactly what the Capitals have done in each of their last 10 home games.

For that to happen a few times in the row would be impressive, but 10 times in a row is insane.

They’ve also won 11 home games in a row, which adds to the impressiveness.

As you can imagine, not many teams in NHL history have scored five-plus goals in 10-straight games at home.

Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals

In fact, only the 1970-1971 Boston Bruins have accomplished that feat.

“There's certain buildings that are tough buildings to come into and we've tried to make the Verizon Center very tough to come into," Capitals coach Barry Trotz told reporters after Thursday night’s victory over the Red Wings. "Hopefully, that can continue.”

Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals

Washington is 18-2-2 in their last 22 games and goaltender Braden Holtby is 13-0-0 in his last 15 games.

While superlatives are often times tough to give in today’s pro sports world, it’s safe to say that this Capitals bunch has the potential to put together the most impressive stretch of home ice play in NHL history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
Detriot Red Wings
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again