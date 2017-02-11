What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls on the UFC to help humble Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov is facing Tony Ferguson early next month at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight title, but neither man can avoid the elephant in the room.

Neither of these competitors cares for the former champion Conor McGregor much at all and both love reminding everyone that a match between themselves and Notorious is the eventual endgame of their fight on March 4.

The Eagle told MMAJunkie that he would like the promotion to inflict some humility on the megastar before he has a chance to serve up some humble pie himself.

He said: “I think the UFC has to plan a little bit, because this chicken is not loyal. The UFC made him, right? If he never fought in the UFC, how did he become like this? Now, he has a name and he talks about how he can fight without the UFC in boxing.

“They have to promote me, like me vs. him when I beat Tony Ferguson, God willing. I’m going to smash this guy. This is how I see this situation. We have to make him humble.”

Nurmagomedov knows exactly where all the power lies in his position and that is with Dana White, who is head man of the UFC.

There is no doubt that McGregor’s star may have risen so high that he may not need the promotion for this specific fight but there is little doubt that he will return to reclaim or defend his titles at some point.

Whenever he decides to come back, The Eagle sounds like he will be waiting for him and Notorious better be ready.

