On Sunday, John Cena will defend his WWE championship inside the Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt. They'll all put their bodies on the line inside the steel structure that is ruthless, with the winner likely going on and facing Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

The Elimination Chamber is regarded by WWE as an unforgiving structure that can make or break careers. It is also the last stop for many superstars and their last possible chance to earn themselves a spot in the main event of WrestleMania, and this weekend will be no different.

However, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2010, The Undertaker almost had his WrestleMania moment with Shawn Michaels taken away from him before he had even stepped foot inside the structure for the unforgiving match.

During his entrance for the main event of the pay-per-view where he was defending his World Heavyweight championship, the pyro guys were letting off flames on the stage for The Deadman as he made his way down to the ring. However, when he stopped at the top of the ramp, disaster struck.

As you can see in the video below, as he stood there at the top of the ramp, one of the flames came from below him, momentarily overwhelming him and catching him on fire on three occasions during his entrance. Despite having first and second-degree burns on his chest and neck, he was able to continue with his match - that lasted over 35 minutes - after pouring bottles of water over himself inside his pod.

The Undertaker lost his title after interference from Michaels cost him the match, giving Chris Jericho the victory instead. HBK's interference led to arguably one of the greatest matches of all time between the two superstars, but that may have never happened if The Phenom picked up worse burns than what he did from the flames.

On his Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho has said on multiple occasions how the pyro guy on that night was immediately escorted from the arena and, by the demand of The Undertaker, fired from the WWE.

The Deadman was okay and was able to wrestle against Michaels the following month in a Streak vs. Career match at WrestleMania in a match that will go down as one of the best matches in WWE history. Yet, we almost never had this clash in the first place after what happened at Elimination Chamber.

