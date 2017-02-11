Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Dolan Phil Jackson.

Watch: New York Knicks fans takeover Madison Square Garden with protest chants

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The New York Knicks are a mess right now.

It's such a shame to see one of the biggest markets in the NBA embroiled in so many off the court problems.

It started with the swirling rumours around Carmelo Anthony's future.

Team president Phil Jackson reportedly wants to move the nine-time All-Star in a bid to kick-start the rebuilding process in the Big Apple, but the forward holds a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning, the decision is entirely his.

Things got a lot worse this week when team legend Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' battle with the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The manner of his ejection and subsequent lifetime ban has left a sour taste in plenty of mouths, and Knicks owner James Dolan's interviews since have done nothing to alleviate the pressure. If anything, the fans are now totally against Doan and the franchise on the matter.

During New York's 131-123 loss to the Nikola Jokic-inspired Denver Nuggets last night, the crowd in MSG made sure that Dolan, and the whole Knicks organisation understood how they felt.

They chanted "We want Oakley," "Free Oakley" and they screamed "Fire Dolan" all through the loss.

Oakley has since tweeted his gratitude for the support of the Knicks' fanbase, and something tells us this story is far from over.

Topics:
NBA
Joakim Noah
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Kristaps Porzingis
Derrick Rose

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again