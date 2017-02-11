Watch: New York Knicks fans takeover Madison Square Garden with protest chants

The New York Knicks are a mess right now.

It's such a shame to see one of the biggest markets in the NBA embroiled in so many off the court problems.

It started with the swirling rumours around Carmelo Anthony's future.

Team president Phil Jackson reportedly wants to move the nine-time All-Star in a bid to kick-start the rebuilding process in the Big Apple, but the forward holds a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning, the decision is entirely his.

Things got a lot worse this week when team legend Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' battle with the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The manner of his ejection and subsequent lifetime ban has left a sour taste in plenty of mouths, and Knicks owner James Dolan's interviews since have done nothing to alleviate the pressure. If anything, the fans are now totally against Doan and the franchise on the matter.

During New York's 131-123 loss to the Nikola Jokic-inspired Denver Nuggets last night, the crowd in MSG made sure that Dolan, and the whole Knicks organisation understood how they felt.

They chanted "We want Oakley," "Free Oakley" and they screamed "Fire Dolan" all through the loss.

Oakley has since tweeted his gratitude for the support of the Knicks' fanbase, and something tells us this story is far from over.