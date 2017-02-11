What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Aleix Vidal is set for a significant spell on the sidelines following his horrific injury against Alaves.

Barcelona's Aleix Vidal suffers horrific ankle injury during dominant Alaves display

Barcelona enjoyed another comfortable afternoon's work after beating Alaves 6-0 in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

It was yet another typical example of dominance by the Catalan giants, as they aimed to keep up the pace with league leaders Real Madrid.

And there was never any threat of Luis Enrique's men falling further behind in their pursuit of a third consecutive league title at the Mendizorroza stadium.

Luis Suarez slotted in Aleix Vidal's cross just eight minutes before the break, after an organised display in the opening 30 minutes by Barcelona, before Neymar capitalised on Fernando Pacheco's mistake to make it 2-0 by half time.

Lionel Messi ensured the famous 'MSN' all made the scoresheet in northern Spain with his 59th-minute goal, before Suarez netted another after a further two strikes, from Ivan Rakitic and an Alexis own goal.

For a few hours at least, Barcelona moved two points clear of Los Blancos, who already boasted two games in hand, before Real's evening kick-off away to Osasuna.

Theo horror challenge on Vidal

However, while Enrique will be pleased to see his Catalan giants in top form ahead of their trip to Atletico Madrid later this month, one moment dampened the mood of the afternoon.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ALAVES-BARCELONA

Vidal chased down a loose ball down bobbling out towards a thrown in, deep in the Barca half, before Theo Hernandez brutally wiped out the Spanish right-back.

As can be seen in the video below, with both feet off the ground, Theo went straight through Vidal and left him with what was a suspected broken ankle.

Long-term Barca setback

The 27-year-old, amazingly, appeared to deal with the pain quite well, but it seems most likely that the Barcelona star could be out for months.

And Theo's horrific challenge will stay fresh in the Barcelona players' minds when they face the La Liga minnows in the Copa del Rey final later this year.

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Alaves reached the final for the first time in the club's 96-year history, by beating Celta Vigo 1-0 over two legs in the semi-finals.

But if their display against Barcelona in the league was anything to go by, they really don't stand a chance in the final at all.

