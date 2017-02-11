You couldn’t blame Liverpool fans for fearing the worst ahead of their clash against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had only won one match in 2017 - against Plymouth in an FA Cup replay - and found themselves in sixth position heading into the match against title-challenging Spurs.

But Liverpool tore up the form book in the first-half and were 2-0 up after just 18 minutes with Sadio Mane grabbing a brace in an excellent first 45 minutes for the home side.

While the Senegalese winger deservedly earned all of the plaudits, there was another player at the heart of everything Liverpool did - Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has had to settle for a place on the bench recently with Klopp preferring Emre Can in midfield - much to the annoyance of many Liverpool supporters.

And after being given a start against the north London club, Wijnaldum showed everyone exactly why he should be starting regularly.

He played a superb pass to Mane for the opener but the moment of the half came when his side were already 2-0 up.

Liverpool started playing some beautiful football and, with confidence high, the ball bounced up to the former Newcastle midfielder.

Rather than controlling it and spreading the ball - something that he probably should have done - he played an outrageous flick into the path of Adam Lallana.

It was simply brilliant and epitomised Liverpool’s first-half performance.

Check it out - and the reaction from the purring Liverpool fans.

Liverpool knew that if they managed to beat Spurs, they would return to the top four until at least Monday night - when Manchester City face Bournemouth.

And, with the form they showed in the opening 45 minutes, there’s no reason to suggest that they can’t maintain it and put a disastrous January behind them.

