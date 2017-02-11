What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White responds to critics of Ronda Rousey's status within the UFC

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite two straight loses, Ronda Rousey is still one of the biggest names in combat sport and the perception of her as a face of the UFC persists.

Dana White has been a vocal defender of Rousey in the past and admires her hard work in even stepping back into the cage after suffering her first defeat at the hands of Holly Holm.

The UFC boss took a second to talk about one of his biggest draws with Sports Illustrated and was very quick to point out that she was not just some sort of ATM for the promotion to trot out whenever they needed some more cash.

Article continues below

He said: “Everything she told me she would do, she did. She worked her ass off for this sport, for this company, for women. She worked herself to the bone. I’ve never had a fighter work [with publicity] the way she has. She’s made a lot of money.

“You read the bulls---, ‘Oh man, UFC’s in trouble, their golden goose….’ She’s not a f---king golden goose. She’s a human being. And she’s a very good f--king friend of mine.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

John Lynch's young daughter had brutally honest reaction to her dad's new job with the 49ers

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

New WWE video hints at huge WrestleMania match for John Cena

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Ibrahimovic explains what he'd do to Mayweather and McGregor in fight

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

Willian reveals what he thought when David Luiz hit free-kick vs Liverpool

White has said recently that he believes that Rousey is most likely done with her career in the sport, but he will still step up to defend her from the vicious criticism that crops up around her online after losing to Amanda Nunes.

Memes are swift and cutting on social media, but White’s remarks here read like someone who cares deeply about his employee rather than putting her out there just for publicity.

We may never see the Rowdy former champion in the Octagon again, but her loss will not mark the end of the sport. However, someone will have some big shoes to fill in the meantime.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Anderson Silva

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again