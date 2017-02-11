Dana White responds to critics of Ronda Rousey's status within the UFC

Despite two straight loses, Ronda Rousey is still one of the biggest names in combat sport and the perception of her as a face of the UFC persists.

Dana White has been a vocal defender of Rousey in the past and admires her hard work in even stepping back into the cage after suffering her first defeat at the hands of Holly Holm.

The UFC boss took a second to talk about one of his biggest draws with Sports Illustrated and was very quick to point out that she was not just some sort of ATM for the promotion to trot out whenever they needed some more cash.

He said: “Everything she told me she would do, she did. She worked her ass off for this sport, for this company, for women. She worked herself to the bone. I’ve never had a fighter work [with publicity] the way she has. She’s made a lot of money.

“You read the bulls---, ‘Oh man, UFC’s in trouble, their golden goose….’ She’s not a f---king golden goose. She’s a human being. And she’s a very good f--king friend of mine.”

White has said recently that he believes that Rousey is most likely done with her career in the sport, but he will still step up to defend her from the vicious criticism that crops up around her online after losing to Amanda Nunes.

Memes are swift and cutting on social media, but White’s remarks here read like someone who cares deeply about his employee rather than putting her out there just for publicity.

We may never see the Rowdy former champion in the Octagon again, but her loss will not mark the end of the sport. However, someone will have some big shoes to fill in the meantime.

