Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green.

Draymond Green fires jab at Russell Westbrook ahead of Warriors/Thunder clash

The Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder collide in a heavyweight Western Conference clash tonight, and the narrative once again revolves around Kevin Durant.

Of course, it is not the first time KD has faced his former long-time employers, but it is the first time he has made the trip back to OKC.

Still, from the last time these two sides met on January 19, where the Dubs picked up a 121-100 win, some bad blood remains.

Not with Durant, though, but Russell Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia.

The Warriors center has not made the trip to Oklahoma because of a shoulder issue, so the wait to see how Russell Westbrook will "get him back" for a stiff block last time out goes on.

"I just wish Zaza [Pachulia] was playing," Green told ESPN with a massive grin. "'I'm going to get him back,'" Green mimicked, referring to Westbrook's comment last month about retaliating on Pachulia for laying him out with a hard collision and then standing over him.

"That's what I want to see," Green continued. "I wish Zaza was here."

Green isn't the only curious one on that front; it's safe to say we're all keen to see these two men duel again.

Sadly, that will not be at the Chesapeake Energy Arena tonight.

