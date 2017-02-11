Video: Lee Dixon accused of racism whilst commentating on Liverpool vs Spurs

Tottenham didn’t exactly have the best first-half against Liverpool.

The title challengers found themselves 2-0 down after just 18 minutes at Anfield with Sadio Mane bagging himself a brace.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side simply couldn’t cope with the speed of Liverpool’s attacks with Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho causing havoc.

Not only could we see that in Liverpool’s two goals and the numerous chances they created, but with what the Spurs players tried to do to prevent any further attacks.

We’re looking at you, Son Heung-min.

The South Korean was seen fouling Firmino to prevent a breakaway with a crazy tackle that caught his waist.

It was a shocking challenge and the forward was deservedly shown a yellow card.

However, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon could find himself in hot water following the challenge. Dixon, whilst co-commentating live on TV made a karate sound before claiming it was a “karate kick”.

While Dixon probably didn’t mean anything by it, people of Twitter accused him of racism.

Take a look at the reaction:

We’re probably on Dixon’s side here as Son’s challenge did emulate a karate kick and he probably would have said it no matter who it was.

Who’d want to be a commentator when Twitter picks up on every word?

Things didn’t exactly improve for Son as Spurs failed to emulate their comeback at Manchester City and rarely troubled Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

While they remain in second, Spurs could find themselves 12 points behind Chelsea if they manage to win at Burnley on Sunday.

