The Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday, and it is the last stop for SmackDown Live superstars before WrestleMania 33 later this year, and the last opportunity for one of six superstars to book themselves in the main event of the show.

John Cena will defend his WWE championship inside the Elimination Chamber this weekend against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt, with the winner likely going on and facing Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

The hot favorite to win the match at the moment is the leader of the Wyatt Family, making it Wyatt vs Orton in the main event of WrestleMania for the WWE title, but there is a strong case to have The Miz walk out of Elimination Chamber with the championship rather than Wyatt. Here's why.

Fresh and unexpected

There was so much promise entering the Royal Rumble this year, as it was difficult to predict who would go on and win the match. The likes of The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, and Goldberg were all slated to leave victorious at one point before it was finally decided that The Viper would main event WrestleMania, and the same can be done at Elimination Chamber.

However, Orton began to gain traction towards winning the Rumble a couple of days before it happened, meaning it kind of killed the excitement of the event. At the moment, Wyatt is the current favorite to win the WWE title match to start his feud with Orton that has been highly anticipated since he joined up with The Wyatt Family.

WWE could surprise everyone by throwing a curve ball and have The Awesome One win the title instead, making their product unpredictable. You may think that this would be an odd move for the WWE to do as it isn't the obvious one for their main event at WrestleMania, but it could be very beneficial for the company if they do this and pull off a championship win for The Miz so long as they stay to a strict storyline.

Can help build and make other feuds happen

The snarky finish to Elimination Chamber should be that The Miz eliminates John Cena from the match in a dirty way before finally pinning Bray Wyatt to win the title. Cena could then ask for his rematch on SmackDown Live the following Tuesday which Daniel Bryan would make a triple threat and include Bray Wyatt to give The Miz a lesser chance of retaining.

The Awesome One loses the championship to Wyatt, which he blames Cena for and Maryse goes to find Nikki Bella and attack her because of what Cena did. Not only does this result give us Wyatt vs Orton for the WWE title, but it also creates the rumored mixed tag team feud of Cena and Nikki vs The Miz and Maryse.

The Miz has been one of the top superstars in the company over the past year thanks to his work as a heel with the Intercontinental championship, so he deserves to have a brilliant feud for WrestleMania this year. Cena would provide just that. He deserves to be awarded at the Elimination Chamber this weekend with a WWE championship win before an incredible rivalry with Cena at WrestleMania once more.

