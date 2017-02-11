Juan Mata most likely had question marks over his Manchester United future when Jose Mourinho was appointed manager last summer.

After all, it was the Portuguese who flogged the midfielder to the Red Devils during his time in charge at Chelsea, back in 2014.

During their time together at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho clearly didn't favour the Spaniard and was obviously not fussed about selling one of his assets to a fellow Premier League title challenger.

But what has followed this season has been quite intriguing, considering the situation between the pair just two-and-a-half years earlier.

Mata is proving to be as influential in a red shirt this season than he ever has been during his Old Trafford career, with the club finally getting the most from their £37.1 million signing.

It appears that David Moyes' short and ill-fated reign was not such a waste of time after all, as it was the Scot who oversaw his arrival.

Luckily for Mourinho, though, he has not been left to rue selling the midfielder to Chelsea, as the Portuguese once again has him amongst his armoury.

United influenced by Mata

And where United would be without Mata this season is certainly questionable, given his influence on the team.

In 20 Premier League games this season, Mata has scored six goals and two assists. But his influence from midfield could not be justified from simply those statistics alone.

As can be seen in the video below, the Spain international was involved throughout the build up to his opening goal in United's 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

After brilliantly flicking on a pass back to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mata burst into the box, between the Hornets defence, and tapped in Anthony Martial's low cross, which passed through the legs of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mata certainly has looked in his element this season and Mourinho would be stuck without him at times.

And United supporters loved the Spanish midfielder's brilliant flick back into the path of Mkhitaryan.

No change for Red Devils

The win for United temporarily moved them up into fifth, but Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham in the late kick-off meant that Red Devils were back to where they began the day, in sixth.

However, despite the result not gaining them any ground as far as their position in the table was concerned, it did ensure they kept up the pace with the title chasers, with Arsenal having also won earlier in the day with a 2-0 victory over Hull.

The Red Devils are doing little wrong of late, and a place in the Champions League next season could be decided by their form earlier in the campaign when they were not picking up the points where Mourinho thought they were deserved.

