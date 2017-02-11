WWE Fastlane is not too far away from us now, but at the moment, only three matches have been confirmed for the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 5.

So far, we know Neville will be defending the Cruiserweight championship against Jack Gallagher, Roman Reigns will be taking on Braun Strowman, and Goldberg will have a chance to become the Universal champion if he manages to defeat Kevin Owens.

Several more matches are rumored to be added to the pay-per-view, but not of them have been confirmed, at least not by the WWE.

The BMO Bradley Harris Center, the venue for this year's Fastlane pay-per-view, recently posted a trailer for the event. The trailer has advertised two matches for the event, one being Reigns vs Strowman, the other being one that is yet to be confirmed by the WWE.

The other match promoted in the trailer is Sami Zayn vs Chris Jericho for the United States championship, which is yet to be announced by WWE.

WWE has only gone as far as having The Underdog from the Underground face off against Y2J on an episode of Monday Night Raw recently, a match which was won by Jericho thanks to a little bit of help by the United States champion's best friend, Owens.

You can imagine Zayn will be complaining about this involvement of his former best friend on Raw next week, which will likely prompt the show's general manager Mick Foley to make the match for Fastlane next month. It would provide fans with an exciting opportunity as it could be the first time Zayn wins a title on the main roster.

This match could also be a catalyst towards a feud between Owens and Jericho later this year at WrestleMania 33, depending on how Fastlane unfolds. Zayn is yet to be rumored for any matches at Wrestlemania, so a win of the US title here could give him a booking angle for the show, possibly alongside K.O. and Y2J.

