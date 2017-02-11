What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp reacts after Dele Alli snatches the ball out of his hands

After Liverpool had won just once in their 10 matches in 2017, Spurs must have fancied their chances of taking something from their trip to Anfield.

However, a brace from Sadio Mane inside 18 minutes saw Jurgen Klopp’s side end Tottenham’s title chances as they strolled to a 2-0 victory.

In truth, the Reds were in control throughout the 90 minutes and Klopp must have been delighted with the way his side bounced back from their loss to Hull last weekend.

However, there was a moment that the German manager wasn’t quite in control.

Klopp was clearly wanting his side to take their time over every set piece and, when the ball came his way, he decided to hold on to it to slow down proceedings.

However, Spurs midfielder Dele Alli had other ideas. He snatched the ball out of Klopp’s hand and gave it to Nathaniel Clyne in the attempt to get play underway once again.

And Klopp’s reaction was priceless. He just stood there motionless with a look of disbelief on his face at what Alli had done.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

He then gave a little nod before giving the England international a little thumbs up.

Take a look:

It proved to be the only thing Spurs took away from Anfield.

After trailing 2-0 at half-time, everyone expected Spurs to come out firing after the break. However, Simon Mignolet was rarely troubled by the north London side as their title dreams were left in tatters.

They now know that if Chelsea beat Burnley on Sunday, they will be 12 points behind them - a gap that is surely too big to overcome.

As for Liverpool, they rose to fourth ahead of Manchester City - who don’t play Bournemouth until Monday.

