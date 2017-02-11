Juan Mata gave Manchester United exactly what they deserved during the first-half of their comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier Leauge on Saturday.

The Spaniard's brilliant flick during a one-two with Henrikh Mkhitaryan set the Spaniard up for the perfect chance to break into the Hornets box and grab Jose Mourinho's side a much-deserved opener.

United were well on top and had very little to show for it in the opening exchanges after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had wasted two half-chances early on at Old Trafford.

It had been the story of United's beginning to the campaign; performing well in matches but not coming away with a deserved victory.

And up until the 32nd minute, there was a slight sense that could have been repeated - having fired a blank in their last home game against relegation-threatened Hull City.

But Mourinho's blushes were spared by Mata's opener and a second from Anthony Martial in the second half, after a brilliantly worked individual goal.

Mata's odd celebration

Footballers are known for the odd bizarre celebration now and again, but Mata's was rather confusing considering it came in a routine victory for the Red Devils.

The Spaniard took off his right boot and threw it into the air, luckily avoiding a caution from the referee, but United fans couldn't really understand why.

Mata explained his odd celebration post-match to MUTV, revealing his boot had already fallen off once in the build-up to his goal - which makes his influence on the opener even more impressive.

"My boot was a little bit half off and half in when I scored," said Mata. "So when I started to celebrate it just went out and it was good advertising for Adidas."

United maintain top four pressure

Just seconds after managing to quickly put his boot back on, the Spaniard produced one of his personal highlights of the game and he will have been glad his footwear remained in place until he finished the job, firing past Heurelho Gomes.

Whether Adidas will pay him a bonus for his gesture remains to be seen! But more importantly to Mata it was another step in the right direction for United, who kept up the pace in a bid to make the top four.

Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday did Mourinho's men no favours, but their priority was to ensure they didn't drop further points against a team they were expected to beat.

