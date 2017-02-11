Norwich City's performance against Nottingham Forest would have been considered perfect, had they not conceded a goal from Ross McCormack.

The Canaries thrashed Forest 5-1 in their bid to maintain the pace with the six teams ahead of them in the race for promotion.

Ultimately, the result wasn't enough to take Alex Neil's side into the top six, with Sheffield Wednesday two points clear and boasting a game in hand.

But if a single performance alone could warrant Norwich being in the mix to go up through the play-offs at the end of the season, then the Canaries could well have been on their way to Wembley.

Josh Murphy and Wes Hoolahan scored within two first-half minutes of each other, while Alex Pritchard grabbed himself a brace after the break. But it was the sensational opener by Jonny Howson which will be the most memorable.

Not only will it be remembered in this game alone but potentially for many seasons to come, as the midfielder's unbelievable volley after 10 minutes set pulses racing and it's hard to imagine the 28-year-old's strike being beaten for goal of the season.

Carrow Road goes wild

As is perfectly imaginable, Howson was mobbed by his teammates and Carrow Road went absolutely wild.

Norwich sent in a corner, which appeared to be well cleared by the Forest defender, only for Howson to be afforded the time to connect sweetly with the clearance and leave the helpless Stephen Henderson without a hope of reaching his strike which found the top corner.

It's no wonder the Canaries are the top scorers in the Championship when they possess a midfielder capable of scoring a goal that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly stand up to applaud.

It could well be the case that Howson never scores a goal like it again in his career, and it would impress everyone if he even came close to such a feat.

Goal of the Season contender

February's Goal of the Month award has to be a certainty for the former Leeds man, and surely the rest of the Championship has got its work cut out to get close to competing with the Norwich star's effort for Goal of the Season.

But Howson's focus must immediately turn to their game against promotion favourites Newcastle United on Tuesday night, to ensure they maintain their momentum going into the crucial business end of the season.

The Canaries end the month with the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road, against Ipswich Town, while they begin March with a trip to Wednesday - a game which could decide whether they reach the play-offs this season.

