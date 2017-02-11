What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jonny Howson's world-class strike will be considered for the Championship Goal of the Season award.

Jonny Howson's world-class volley for Norwich City makes him a FIFA Puskas award candidate

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Norwich City's performance against Nottingham Forest would have been considered perfect, had they not conceded a goal from Ross McCormack.

The Canaries thrashed Forest 5-1 in their bid to maintain the pace with the six teams ahead of them in the race for promotion.

Ultimately, the result wasn't enough to take Alex Neil's side into the top six, with Sheffield Wednesday two points clear and boasting a game in hand.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But if a single performance alone could warrant Norwich being in the mix to go up through the play-offs at the end of the season, then the Canaries could well have been on their way to Wembley.

Josh Murphy and Wes Hoolahan scored within two first-half minutes of each other, while Alex Pritchard grabbed himself a brace after the break. But it was the sensational opener by Jonny Howson which will be the most memorable.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Watch: Myles Garrett begs his favorite team to trade up to pick him in the NFL draft

Cardinals RB David Johnson performs incredible feat in swimming pool during rehab

Cardinals RB David Johnson performs incredible feat in swimming pool during rehab

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

John Cena finally addresses rumours that he’s retiring from WWE

John Cena finally addresses rumours that he’s retiring from WWE

Video: Man Utd fans absolutely love what Martial did after his goal vs Watford

Video: Man Utd fans absolutely love what Martial did after his goal vs Watford

Video: Lee Dixon accused of racism whilst commentating on Liverpool vs Spurs

Video: Lee Dixon accused of racism whilst commentating on Liverpool vs Spurs

Not only will it be remembered in this game alone but potentially for many seasons to come, as the midfielder's unbelievable volley after 10 minutes set pulses racing and it's hard to imagine the 28-year-old's strike being beaten for goal of the season.

Carrow Road goes wild

As is perfectly imaginable, Howson was mobbed by his teammates and Carrow Road went absolutely wild.

Norwich sent in a corner, which appeared to be well cleared by the Forest defender, only for Howson to be afforded the time to connect sweetly with the clearance and leave the helpless Stephen Henderson without a hope of reaching his strike which found the top corner.

It's no wonder the Canaries are the top scorers in the Championship when they possess a midfielder capable of scoring a goal that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly stand up to applaud.

It could well be the case that Howson never scores a goal like it again in his career, and it would impress everyone if he even came close to such a feat.

Goal of the Season contender

February's Goal of the Month award has to be a certainty for the former Leeds man, and surely the rest of the Championship has got its work cut out to get close to competing with the Norwich star's effort for Goal of the Season.

Ipswich Town v Norwich City: Sky Bet Championship

But Howson's focus must immediately turn to their game against promotion favourites Newcastle United on Tuesday night, to ensure they maintain their momentum going into the crucial business end of the season.

The Canaries end the month with the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road, against Ipswich Town, while they begin March with a trip to Wednesday - a game which could decide whether they reach the play-offs this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Jamie Carragher
Norwich City
John Terry
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Championship
Wayne Rooney
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again