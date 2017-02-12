Russell Westbrook's 47 points in vain as Warriors beat OKC again; LeBron leads Cavs to W

Warriors (46-8) 130, Thunder (31-24) 114

Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma for the first time since he left his former longtime employer last summer and a real feisty encounter ensued. KD and Russell Westbrook had plenty of matchups and were seen verbally going at each other during the game, and Russ would better his former best friend with 47 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

However, KD had the last laugh as the Warriors picked up the W and took made their season series against OKC a perfect 3-0. Durant led the Warriors in scoring with 34 points and nine boards to boot. Elsewhere, the Splash Bros - Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson - combined for 52 points and the former added eight rebounds and nine dimes too, coming within a whisker of a triple-double.

Clippers (33-21) 107, Hornets (24-30) 102

Jamal Crawford provided a huge effort off the bench - as he has become so accustomed to doing - for the Clippers last night and his 22 points led the Los Angeles franchise to victory. In the process, Crawford has moved into fifth place on the all-time list of three-pointers made. Blake Griffin chimed in with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds, but there was no Chris Paul in action.

For Charlotte, Kemba Walker had an unusually quiet night as the guard went 4-of-18 from the field and only managed to record 10 points. It was down to Nicolas Batum to provide the resistance and the Frenchman duly obliged with 25 points. He was also ably assisted by Frank Kaminsky's 20 points, but it wasn't enough for the Michael Jordan-owned franchise.

Bucks (23-30) 116, Pacers (29-25) 100

The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, threatened to drop another triple-double with 20 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists as Milwaukee surged past Indiana to hand them their third loss in a row. However, it was the bench contributions of Malcolm Brogdon (17 points), Greg Monroe (17) and Mirza Teletovic (19) that really sealed the win.

Indiana leaned heavily on Paul George once again, but their soon-to-be three-time All-Star forward could only manage 13 points and eight rebounds on the night. CJ Miles led the team in scoring as he recorded 23 points with six three-point bombs to his name and he was supported by Myles Turners' 18 points.

Heat (24-31) 109, Sixers (20-34) 117

Out of all the teams Miami have faced during their extraordinary 13-game winning streak, it was the Philadelphia 76ers - without Joel Embiid - that would finally defeat them. It was a real team effort from Philly as seven players hit double-digits on the night, with three players leading the scoring on 19 points in the form of Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Nerlens Noel.

Hassan Whiteside managed to register his usual double-double for Miami with 19 points and 12 boards, but Goran Dragic and James Johnson truly led the charge with 30 points and 26 respectively.

Nuggets (24-30) 109, Cavaliers (37-16) 125

The 'Big 3' once again came up trumps for the NBA champions as Cleveland breezed past the energetic Nuggets. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both pocketed 27 points apiece, but the King laid on 12 assists as well. Kevin Love had 16 points and 9 boards, while Tristan Thompson put together a nice 13-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Gary Harris started fast for Denver, but could only end up with 16 points to his name. Nikola Jokic was the star for the western franchise once again as the big Serbian dropped 27 points and cleaned the glass for 13 rebounds. It's only a matter of time before that man is an All-Star.

Suns (17-38) 102, Rockets (40-17) 133

James Harden went for 40 points to lead Houston past Phoenix. While that will come as a surprise to virtually no one, a rare Patrick Beverly double-double will indeed raise some eyebrows. The tough defending guard registered 19 points and 10 rebounds on the night while Ryan Anderson picked up the missing Eric Gordon's slack with 16 points.

Without Eric Bledsoe, the Suns just could not get things ticking. Devin Booker managed to string together a team-high 18 points on the night, but Bledsoe's replacement, Brandon Knight, could only muster three points in just over 20 minutes with no rebounds, no assists, no steals and no blocks.

Magic (20-36) 80, Mavericks (22-32) 112

The Mavericks have finally woken up after their disastrous start to the season they picked up their seventh win in 10 games against an Orlando side that travelled horribly on this occasion. Wesley Matthews led the Mavs with 20 points as Harrison Barnes struggled from the field with 4-of-14 shooting, registering just eight points.

Orlando only had three players make it to double-digits at the American Airlines Center, and big man Bismack Biyombo led the charge with 15 points and seven boards from the bench. Still, to lose by 32 points and only put up 80 a a team - on the road or not - is pretty embarrassing.

Celtics (35-19) 112, Jazz (34-21) 104

Boston tightened their grip on the number two seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the high-flying western based Utah. 29 Isaiah Thomas points moved the Celtics 2.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards in third, and he was supported by Al Horford's 16 points and nine rebounds.

Gordon Hayward put up an impressive game-high 31 points at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, and Rudy Gobert tallied his customary double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, but the Jazz's production off the bench killed them on this occasion. All six bench players could only muster 23 points, whereas Kelly Oylnyx had 19 for the Celtics on his own.