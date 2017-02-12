There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Coutinho.

The one thing many fans don't realise about Philippe Coutinho's free-kick tactic

During Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday evening, there was one moment that astounded not just many football fans but also the BT Sport pundits.

And no, we’re not talking about the manner in which Spurs switched off to concede two Sadio Mane goals in three first-half minutes.

Philippe Coutinho, as you’ll know by now, crouched down behind the wall while the Reds were defending a free-kick in order to prevent Christian Eriksen from hitting the ball low.

It’s certainly an unusual tactic but there was one crucial thing the majority of people didn’t seem to realise.

Coutinho’s decision to crouch down behind the wall even took Glenn Hoddle and Steve McManaman, on commentary duty for BT Sport, by surprise.

Video: Coutinho crouches behind wall

How Twitter reacted

First of all, let’s look at the reaction on Twitter after it happened…

As you can see, a lot of people think Coutinho invented this unusual but ingenious method of defending a free-kick.

Here's what many people don't realise

But as many of you will already know - especially if you checked out THIS article a few months back - Coutinho isn’t the first player to do it.

The idea of crouching behind a wall while defending a free-kick was actually first seen back in November, during a 2018 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Belo Horizonte.

Marcelo, aware that Lionel Messi sometimes likes to mix up his free-kicks by drilling the ball low, crouched down behind his teammates, forcing the world’s best player to try and shoot high.

It clearly rubbed off on Coutinho

Coutinho was on the same side as Marcelo that night - the 24-year-old scored the first goal in a 3-0 win for Brazil - and his teammate’s smart thinking has clearly rubbed off.

FBL-COPAM2015-FRIENDLY-BRA-CHI

