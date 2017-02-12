Kevin Durant may have faced the Oklahoma City Thunder twice already this season before last night's duel, but this was the first time he would set in the Chesapeake Energy Arena since leaving OKC last summer to join the Golden State Warriors.

So far, it looks like a justified move. KD is in the conversation for the MVP award, albeit on the outskirts, and the Dubs have the best record in the NBA right now with 46-8.

With his success and the circumstances in which he departed, KD was always going to endure a tough reception upon his return and Russell Westbrook didn't exactly help matters when he told the Thunder support should greet their former forward however they want.

KD was duly met with boos during the 130-114 Warriors win, but in the process of the 34 points he dropped, he was a part of several confrontations.

The most newsworthy altercation occurred when Westbrook told KD after scoring on him "I'm coming! I'm coming!" as the team parted for a timeout.

Durant could be seen jaw-jacking with his former best friend, but things were even more heated with Andre Robertson.

After getting bumped by Robertson in the process of an attempted layup, KD went nose-to-nose with his former teammate.

Ultimately, Durantula had the last laugh on both accounts and is now 3-0 against Westbrook and the Thunder this season.