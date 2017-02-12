Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand predict the Premier League's top four

With Chelsea potentially going 12 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Burnley on Sunday, it appears the title race is very firmly a one-horse race.

But, as Pep Guardiola said earlier this season, there are two trophies in the Premier League.

One for winning the title and one for finishing in the top four.

While Antonio Conte’s side almost have two hands on the Premier League trophy, there are five teams battling for the remaining three places to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

There are now just two points separating Tottenham and Manchester United, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City sandwiched between them.

With 13 league matches remaining, it’s set to be a very exciting race to finish in the top four. It’s almost impossible to predict the lucky three clubs that will follow Chelsea into Europe’s elite competition for next campaign.

But that’s what pundits are for - trying to predict what is about to happen.

And Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was asked to name the two clubs that will miss out on a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

p1b8nldscp1rchp2u9sopu01m3pb.jpg

Having just watched his former side comfortably beat Spurs 2-0 at Anfield, the former midfielder - unsurprisingly - believed Jurgen Klopp’s side would make the top four.

“I’m going to say Arsenal are going to drop out,” he said.

“And I’m going to say United have left themselves too much to do.”

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Fellow pundits Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas also had their say. Jenas agreed with Gerrard's picks while Ferdinand went for Arsenal and Manchester City. Take a look:

While we shouldn’t be too shocked at Gerrard snubbing Liverpool’s arch-rivals, to claim that they “have left themselves too much to do” is questionable. Jose Mourinho’s side are just one point adrift of both Liverpool and Manchester City - and were momentarily above the Reds following their 2-0 victory over Watford.

And United are certainly the form side in the league right now. In fact, they haven’t lost in the league since being thrashed 4-0 by Chelsea back in October.

Either way, the race to finish in a Champions League spot is set to be an incredibly exciting one.

