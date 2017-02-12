Rio Ferdinand reveals what Van Persie told him about Arsenal

Arsenal got back to winning ways yesterday with a somewhat controversial 2-0 win over Hull at the Emirates.

Alexis Sanchez grabbed a goal in each half to seal the victory, although his first goal appeared to strike his hand before bouncing in past the Tigers' goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Despite the manner of the win, picking up three points was absolutely priceless for Arsene Wenger after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League in recent weeks.

It has been a particularly difficult week for the Arsenal boss after further doubts were raised about his future at the end of the season.

The Gunners' recent spell of bad form has seen their unlikely challenge for the title all but disappear for another year and they are now well in the five-team scrap battling to finish in the next three positions behind Chelsea.

For some Arsenal fans, even if Wenger does guide the side to another top four finish, his time at the Emirates should come to an end.

After losing confidence in the Frenchman, sections of the team's supporters would like to see a new manager in place next season to launch a serious challenge for the title and more importantly, change the mentality of the club.

Having a frail mentality has been an accusation often directed at Wenger's side and it isn't just the fans who think that is the source of the problems in north London.

Robin van Persie controversially made the switch to Manchester United from Arsenal in 2012 before going on to win the league in his first season at Old Trafford.

And according to Rio Ferdinand, Van Persie shared the popular belief that the Gunners' poor state of mind often held them back at critical parts of the campaign.

"He said too many of the current side ‘go missing’ and that Wenger’s side ‘seem to bounce from game to game, never changing or reacting to the different challenges, with no real focus on the long term goal," Ferdinand reportedly told The Times, as per 101 Great Goals.

"He told me that they all found the mentality different once they had moved to ‘winning clubs'.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of Wenger's management is it?

For now, though, the 67-year-old will remain in the hot seat and faces another particularly tough week.

Arsenal travel to Germany on Wednesday to take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League tie.

They then face a potentially tricky trip away to play non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup. Two more defeats and you can expect the calls for Wenger to leave ramp up in volume once again.

