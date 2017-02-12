Paul Merson certainly divides opinion in his role as a pundit.

While your average fan can relate to the down-to-earth former Arsenal midfielder and he provides the odd comical moment - usually his failure to pronounce the names of foreign footballers - others find him difficult to listen to.

But while he might not come across as the sharpest knife in the draw, Merson knows football better than most of us. The 48-year-old had a 21-year career in the game, won 21 caps for England, briefly managed Walsall and has worked as a pundit on Sky Sports ever since.

Merson is no stranger to making controversial comments live on air and that, no doubt, is entirely fine with his employers.

The more opinionated he is on Soccer Saturday, the better it is for Sky Sports.

However, some people think Merson overstepped the mark while talking about Manchester City’s new star forward Gabriel Jesus earlier this weekend.

Jesus has made a huge impact since completing his £27 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras last month.

The 19-year-old scored in City’s 4-0 win over West Ham on February 1 and then netted both goals in a 2-1 victory over Swansea City four days later.

Merson makes controversial Gabriel Jesus comment

But Merson isn’t buying into the hype just yet.

“Why isn’t he at Barcelona or Real Madrid?” Merson said. “Because they buy all the top players.”

Jeff Stelling replied: “To be fair to Manchester City, they are one of the biggest and wealthiest clubs in Europe, so it’s not a bad move for him, is it?”

“It’s not a bad move but it ain’t Man United, is it? Man City are not Man United, let’s be honest.”

Ouch.

Video: Merson's controversial Gabriel Jesus comment

