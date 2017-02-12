What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

paul merson.

Twitter reacts to Paul Merson’s controversial comment about Gabriel Jesus

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Merson certainly divides opinion in his role as a pundit.

While your average fan can relate to the down-to-earth former Arsenal midfielder and he provides the odd comical moment - usually his failure to pronounce the names of foreign footballers - others find him difficult to listen to.

But while he might not come across as the sharpest knife in the draw, Merson knows football better than most of us. The 48-year-old had a 21-year career in the game, won 21 caps for England, briefly managed Walsall and has worked as a pundit on Sky Sports ever since.

Article continues below

Merson is no stranger to making controversial comments live on air and that, no doubt, is entirely fine with his employers.

The more opinionated he is on Soccer Saturday, the better it is for Sky Sports.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

However, some people think Merson overstepped the mark while talking about Manchester City’s new star forward Gabriel Jesus earlier this weekend.

Jesus has made a huge impact since completing his £27 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras last month.

The 19-year-old scored in City’s 4-0 win over West Ham on February 1 and then netted both goals in a 2-1 victory over Swansea City four days later.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

Merson makes controversial Gabriel Jesus comment

But Merson isn’t buying into the hype just yet.

“Why isn’t he at Barcelona or Real Madrid?” Merson said. “Because they buy all the top players.”

p1b8orr1nu11sj6tr19u2fg1cl2d.jpg

Jeff Stelling replied: “To be fair to Manchester City, they are one of the biggest and wealthiest clubs in Europe, so it’s not a bad move for him, is it?”

p1b8ork7b81d7tu8m11uos0116n0b.jpg

“It’s not a bad move but it ain’t Man United, is it? Man City are not Man United, let’s be honest.”

Ouch.

Video: Merson's controversial Gabriel Jesus comment

Fans on Twitter weren't happy

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Paul Merson
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Manchester City
Vincent Kompany
Joe Hart

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again